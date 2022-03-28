LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Reforming the exclusion rules in UK public procurement

Published on: 28 March 2022
Public Law analysis: Under the current procurement rules, parties can be excluded from bidding for public contracts on the basis of their past conduct. For example, a bidder must be excluded if it has been convicted of certain crimes, such as corruption offences. On 6 December 2021, the UK government published its response to the consultation on its Green Paper ‘Transforming Public Procurement’, including how it intends to modify the current exclusion regime in the wake of Brexit. This post takes a closer look at the government’s proposals in this area, which should be of significant interest to those who routinely contract with public bodies—particularly in light of recent press suggesting that the government is becoming more willing to exclude scandal-hit suppliers. Moreover, the growing concerns around fraudulent PPE transactions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have the potential to bring this area into even sharper focus over the coming months. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

