Reforming copyright and the duration of performance rights

Reforming copyright and the duration of performance rights
Published on: 13 August 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the key features of the regulations?
  • What do the regulations tell us about the government’s approach to copyright and performance rights?
  • What are the key changes for rights holders?
  • Are there any weaknesses in the current approach to copyright in this area?
  • What advice should be given to clients?

IP & IT analysis: The Copyright and Duration of Rights in Performances Regulations 2013 come into force in November this year. Partner Ian Kirby and associate Gemma Davies at Arnold & Porter (UK) LLP discuss the amendments and highlight the areas in which lawyers will need to pay particular attention to when advising clients. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

