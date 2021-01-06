- Reform to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) Methodology—change is coming for pension schemes and savers
- What is the background to HM Treasury’s response to the consultation on the reform to RPI Methodology?
- What are the key reforms being taken forward in the consultation response? Is there anything missing from the reforms and do they go far enough?
- What impact do the proposals have on pension scheme sponsors, members, trustees and pension scheme advisers? Are there any particular challenges arising?
- What is the proposed timetable for implementation of the changes and what are the next steps? Are there any issues that should be tackled now?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) intends to make important changes to the calculation methodology of the Retail Prices Index (RPI). This will have a significant impact on many defined benefit (DB) pension schemes. However, following the consultation launched by the UKSA in March 2020, the UKSA and HM Treasury confirmed in November 2020 that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, will not consent to the changes being made before February 2030. This article—which is produced in partnership with partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Charles Magoffin, and associate, Rebecca Webster—looks at that decision and considers its implications for DB pension schemes.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.