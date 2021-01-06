Reform to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) Methodology—change is coming for pension schemes and savers

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) intends to make important changes to the calculation methodology of the Retail Prices Index (RPI). This will have a significant impact on many defined benefit (DB) pension schemes. However, following the consultation launched by the UKSA in March 2020, the UKSA and HM Treasury confirmed in November 2020 that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, will not consent to the changes being made before February 2030. This article—which is produced in partnership with partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Charles Magoffin, and associate, Rebecca Webster—looks at that decision and considers its implications for DB pension schemes. or to read the full analysis.