Reform of state aid regulations

Published on: 13 December 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Reform of state aid regulations
  • Original news
  • What changes are proposed?
  • Why are these changes being proposed?
  • What will the impact of the proposals be? What will this mean for lawyers?
  • Do you predict any difficulties with the proposals?

Article summary

Competition analysis: Paula Riedel, partner in the Linklaters Competition practice and specialist in UK, EC and multi-national merger control, explores the recent proposals to reform state aid procedures. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

