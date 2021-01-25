Sign-in Help
Reflective loss principle does not apply to former shareholders (Nectrus Ltd v UCP)

Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Reflective loss principle does not apply to former shareholders (Nectrus Ltd v UCP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Lord Justice Flaux declined to reconsider his decision to refuse permission to appeal to a defendant wishing to argue that a claimant’s loss was reflective of loss suffered by a company of which it used to be a shareholder and was, therefore, irrecoverable. This judgment will be of particular interest to practitioners for the comments it provides on the Supreme Court decision in Sevilleja v Marex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

