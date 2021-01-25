Reflective loss principle does not apply to former shareholders (Nectrus Ltd v UCP)

Dispute Resolution analysis: Lord Justice Flaux declined to reconsider his decision to refuse permission to appeal to a defendant wishing to argue that a claimant’s loss was reflective of loss suffered by a company of which it used to be a shareholder and was, therefore, irrecoverable. This judgment will be of particular interest to practitioners for the comments it provides on the Supreme Court decision in Sevilleja v Marex.
