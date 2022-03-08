LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Reflective loss—misrepresentation claim struck out (Burnford v Automobile Association Developments)

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Reflective loss—misrepresentation claim struck out (Burnford v Automobile Association Developments)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The defendants, Automobile Association Developments (AA), succeeded with its application for the claims brought by the shareholders of Motoriety (UK) Ltd to be struck out, on the basis that the claims were barred due to the 'no reflective loss' principle. This decision will be of interest to practitioners for its careful consideration of recent case law concerning the rule against reflective loss, as well as on the application of the principle of stare decisis in circumstances where a decision of a single judge of the Court of Appeal giving judgment on an application for permission to appeal conflicts with a more recent decision of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.

