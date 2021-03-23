Sign-in Help
Reflecting on the 2021 ICDR Arbitration Rules

Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background to the revision of the ICDR Rules?
  • What are the most significant changes to note and why?
  • What are the key practical implications of those changes for parties and practitioners?
  • Are there any areas on which further guidance from the ICDR may be required?
  • Are there any potential pitfalls to note when arbitrating under the revised rules?
  • Why does Article 14 of the 2021 ICDR Rules include insurance alongside TPF as potentially requiring disclosure? How does the ICDR justify disclosure of insurance, bearing in mind that insurance policies often contain confidentiality obligations preventing such disclosure and that no other major institution has targeted insurance in this way when dealing with TPF?
  • Should parties consider (where possible) commencing their arbitrations under the 2014 ICDR Rules instead of the 2021 ICDR Rules, or is there likely to be appetite among parties to modify the rules by agreement as contemplated by the ICDR Rules?
  • How do the revisions compare to changes introduced by the ICC and LCIA?
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Martin Gusy, partner at K&L Gates, based in the New York office, discusses the recently announced revisions to the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) Arbitration Rules (2021 ICDR Rules), which entered into force on 1 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

