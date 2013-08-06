Sign-in Help
Referral fees ban helps to clean up murky area of law

Published on: 06 August 2013
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original News
  • Can firms assume CMCs left in the market are not breaching the PI referral ban?
  • What sorts of arrangements do not breach the ban?
  • Is further consolidation of the CMC market expected?
  • What will be the knock on effect for solicitors?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: New figures show a dramatic fall in the number of claims management companies (CMC) dealing with personal injury claims following the ban on referral fees. The fees used to be paid between no-win, no-fee lawyers, claims firms and others for profitable claims. Kerry Underwood, senior partner at Underwoods Solicitors explains the reduction.

