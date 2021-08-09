menu-search
Redundancy dismissals: tribunal says employer not obliged to continue to furlough staff

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: Following the decision in Mhindurwa v Lovingangels Care Ltd, in which an employment tribunal held that an employee, who was made redundant in the early months of the pandemic, was unfairly dismissed because her employer did not consider furloughing her, another tribunal has reached a different conclusion on a different set of facts. In Handley v Tatenhill Aviation Ltd, the tribunal made it clear that an employee, who was supported under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, was not unfairly dismissed simply because his employer decided to make him redundant even though it could have chosen to have furloughed him for longer. Joanne Moseley at Irwin Mitchell analyses this recent decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

