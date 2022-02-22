LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Reduction for contributory conduct not excluded even if no dismissal had employer acted fairly (Wilkinson v Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency)

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Reduction for contributory conduct not excluded even if no dismissal had employer acted fairly (Wilkinson v Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: An unfair dismissal compensatory award may be reduced for contributory conduct by the employee even if it could be said that, if the employer had acted fairly, a dismissal would not have occurred, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

