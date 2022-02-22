Reduction for contributory conduct not excluded even if no dismissal had employer acted fairly (Wilkinson v Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency)

Employment analysis: An unfair dismissal compensatory award may be reduced for contributory conduct by the employee even if it could be said that, if the employer had acted fairly, a dismissal would not have occurred, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT).
