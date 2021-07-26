- Reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the workplace: a practical guide for employers
- Step 4: key changes
- Priority actions to make your business safer
- 1. Complete a health and safety risk assessment addressing the risk from COVID-19
- 2. Provide adequate ventilation
- 3. Clean more frequently
- 4. Keep people with COVID-19 symptoms away from the workplace
- 5. Enable people to check in at your venue
- 6. Communicate and train
Article summary
Employment analysis: The government has published new guidance on working safely as we embark on Stage 4 of the Roadmap and, specifically, how to open workplaces while reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The guidance aims to provide employers with advice on sensible precautions to take to manage risk and support their staff and customers. Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, PSL at Stevens & Bolton analyse the new government guidance.
