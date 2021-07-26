menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the workplace: a practical guide for employers

Published on: 26 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the workplace: a practical guide for employers
  • Step 4: key changes
  • Priority actions to make your business safer
  • 1. Complete a health and safety risk assessment addressing the risk from COVID-19
  • 2. Provide adequate ventilation
  • 3. Clean more frequently
  • 4. Keep people with COVID-19 symptoms away from the workplace
  • 5. Enable people to check in at your venue
  • 6. Communicate and train

Article summary

Employment analysis: The government has published new guidance on working safely as we embark on Stage 4 of the Roadmap and, specifically, how to open workplaces while reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The guidance aims to provide employers with advice on sensible precautions to take to manage risk and support their staff and customers. Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, PSL at Stevens & Bolton analyse the new government guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As