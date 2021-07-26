Reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the workplace: a practical guide for employers

Article summary

Employment analysis: The government has published new guidance on working safely as we embark on Stage 4 of the Roadmap and, specifically, how to open workplaces while reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The guidance aims to provide employers with advice on sensible precautions to take to manage risk and support their staff and customers. Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, PSL at Stevens & Bolton analyse the new government guidance. or to read the full analysis.