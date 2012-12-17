Sign-in Help
Reduced redundancy for those near pension age is disability discrimination (News, 17 December 2012)

Published on: 17 December 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
A German occupational social security scheme operated rules under which redundancy payments made to workers over the age of 54 were calculated according to a different formula from that which applied to younger workers. The calculation for older workers was with reference to the time remaining before the worker was entitled to draw a pension, and resulted in them receiving a lower payment than the younger workers. The ECJ was satisfied that such a scheme was not precluded by the Equal Treatment Framework Directive with regard to age discrimination, because it was objectively and reasonably justified by the legitimate aims of granting compensation for the future, protecting younger workers and facilitating their reintegration into employment, whilst taking account of the need to achieve a fair distribution of limited financial resources in a social plan. However the Directive did preclude the scheme with regard to disability discrimination, because it had an excessive adverse effect on the legitimate interests of severely disabled workers, in that its rules went beyond what was necessary to achieve the aforementioned social policy objectives, because they (a) resulted in compensation lower than the standard formula being paid in circumstances where the employee would receive an early retirement pension on disability grounds and, (b) in having that effect, disregarded the risks faced by severely disabled people, who generally face greater difficulties in finding new employment, which risks tend to become exacerbated as they approach retirement age. ECJ: Odar v Baxter Deutschland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

