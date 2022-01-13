LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Redress scheme budget rises to £95m amid complex claims

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Services Compensation Scheme announced on 12 January 2022 that it will have to raise £95.5m from a levy on the sector in the next financial year to cover its operating expenses, as it warned of a growing number of costly pension advice claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

