LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Corporate / Insolvency of insurers

Legal News

Redress fund pays out £186m after two insurers collapse

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Redress fund pays out £186m after two insurers collapse

Article summary

Law360, London: Britain's financial compensation fund said on 7 July 2022 that it has paid out £186m in claims made by customers of failed general insurance companies in the last financial year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As