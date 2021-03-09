Redactions question whether a deed of assignment was validly executed (Re Anthony Leslie Hancock)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case is another in a number of cases between Mr Hancock and the Promontoria group of companies. In this instance the case dealt with an appeal from both Mr Hancock and Promontoria in relation to two separate judgements given previously relating to a debt that had been assigned to Promontoria by AIB Group (UK) Plc (AIB). Mr Hancock contested that he should be allowed to amend his defences in light of a previous decision which, while being decided in his favour, had found the defences being used in a subsequent case as being without substance. The court rejected Mr Hancock’s application and reinforced the courts’ earlier guidance on heavily redacted documents. The decision will be of interest to other lenders as an example of the extent to which a document can be redacted on the grounds of confidentiality and security, whilst also giving guidance on ensuring mechanical clauses in documents are kept separate from confidential information as much as possible to avoid this issue in future. Written by Kirsten Fleming, managing associate, at Addleshaw Goddard LLP. or to read the full analysis.