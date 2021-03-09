Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Lending / Syndication and transfer of loans

Legal News

Redactions question whether a deed of assignment was validly executed (Re Anthony Leslie Hancock)

Redactions question whether a deed of assignment was validly executed (Re Anthony Leslie Hancock)
Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Redactions question whether a deed of assignment was validly executed (Re Anthony Leslie Hancock)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case is another in a number of cases between Mr Hancock and the Promontoria group of companies. In this instance the case dealt with an appeal from both Mr Hancock and Promontoria in relation to two separate judgements given previously relating to a debt that had been assigned to Promontoria by AIB Group (UK) Plc (AIB). Mr Hancock contested that he should be allowed to amend his defences in light of a previous decision which, while being decided in his favour, had found the defences being used in a subsequent case as being without substance. The court rejected Mr Hancock’s application and reinforced the courts’ earlier guidance on heavily redacted documents. The decision will be of interest to other lenders as an example of the extent to which a document can be redacted on the grounds of confidentiality and security, whilst also giving guidance on ensuring mechanical clauses in documents are kept separate from confidential information as much as possible to avoid this issue in future. Written by Kirsten Fleming, managing associate, at Addleshaw Goddard LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More