Rectification and validity in the Mitchells & Butlers Pension Plan (Re Mitchells & Butlers Pension Plan; Mitchells & Butlers Pensions Ltd v Mitchells & Butlers plc)

Published on: 26 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background?
  • Rectification of the 1996 and 2002 deeds
  • 'Bona fide purchaser for value without notice'
  • Rectification of the 2006 deed
  • Invalidity
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In a novel and legally significant case, the High Court upheld a claim by the Trustee of the Mitchells & Butlers Pension Plan (the Plan) to rectify the pension increase provisions in three deeds that were executed in 1996, 2002 and 2006. The court considered evidence from 19 witnesses and heard an argument by the Plan's Principal Employer, Mitchells & Butlers plc (M&B), that it was a 'bona fide purchaser for value without notice' and so had a defence to the Trustee's claim to rectify the deeds executed in 1996 and 2002. That defence was not upheld. In another important aspect of the case, the court declared that the amendments by which the pension increase provisions were introduced were void. Written by Ian Gordon, head of Pensions Disputes at Gowling WLG. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

