Recovery of VAT refund to public bodies (Milton Keynes NHS Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v HMRC)

Published on: 28 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Recovery of VAT refund to public bodies (Milton Keynes NHS Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Milton Keynes NHS Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v HMRC the Court of Appeal held that HMRC was entitled to issue an assessment under section 73(2) of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 (VATA 1994) to recover VAT incorrectly claimed under the contracted-out services (COS) provisions.

