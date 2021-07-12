Recovery not possible without an invoice for VAT embedded in supplies made by Royal Mail (Zipvit Ltd v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Zipvit Ltd v HMRC the Advocate General of the Court of Justice suggested that recovery of VAT on postal charges wrongly treated as exempt from VAT would only be practically possible where the customer was in possession of a VAT invoice.
