Recording remote court proceedings—follow the rules or risk contempt of court (Finch, R v Surrey County Council)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Most lawyers will be aware of the prohibition against filming, recording or live streaming proceedings from a court room. What appears to be not so widely known is that this prohibition extends to making unauthorised recordings or images of remote court hearings, even when those hearings are being live streamed to the press and public. In this case, the BBC was fined £28,000 for contempt of court after including a short clip of a remote hearing as background footage in a news report. The judgment contains a useful summary of the legislation relating to recording proceedings generally and, in particular, the issues to be aware of in relation to remote hearings. It also provides guidance on the court’s approach to the appropriate penalty where, as here, the breach was held to be serious but of minimal harm and where an early admission of liability and apology were issued. Written by Harriet Campbell, professional support lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or to read the full analysis.