Reconsideration of judgments, anonymity requests, and ‘exceptional circumstances’ adjournments (Ameyaw v PricewaterhouseCoopers Services)

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • Applications for reconsideration of a judgment
  • Applications under rule 50 for anonymisation etc
  • Applications for postponment/adjournment to which rule 30A applies
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts, and the relevant decisions of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • The application for reconsideration
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: In this judgment, the EAT provides guidance on three aspects of employment tribunal procedure: (i) the ambit of the framework under the tribunal rules regarding applications for reconsideration of a judgment, (ii) the circumstances in which the Article 8 ECHR right to respect for private and family life may be engaged in the context of applications under Rule 50 for anonymisation etc and (iii) the proper approach to the test for 'exceptional circumstances' when considering an application for a postponement or adjournment to which rule 30A applies (ie one made at late notice or after multiple postponements).

