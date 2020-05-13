Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / Recast Regulation on Insolvency [Archived]

Legal News

Recognition of and subsequent exercise of powers by an Italian trustee in bankruptcy in England & Wales (Estate Service S.A.S Di Toniolo Lucia Catherine & C (a company in fallimento))

Recognition of and subsequent exercise of powers by an Italian trustee in bankruptcy in England & Wales (Estate Service S.A.S Di Toniolo Lucia Catherine & C (a company in fallimento))
Published on: 13 May 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Recognition of and subsequent exercise of powers by an Italian trustee in bankruptcy in England & Wales (Estate Service S.A.S Di Toniolo Lucia Catherine & C (a company in fallimento))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article discusses a High Court decision which directed that the nature and scope of the powers of an Italian trustee in bankruptcy of two Italian bankrupts residing in England extended to assets located in England & Wales, but enforcement of such powers was subject to the law applicable in the jurisdiction where the assets were located. Written by Moema Rosa, solicitor, at Clarke Willmott LLP, and Stefan Ramel, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More