Recognition of an administration in the Abu Dhabi Global Market under the Cross Border Insolvency Regulations 2006 (Re NMC Healthcare Ltd (in administration) [2021] EWHC 1806 (Ch))

Published on: 28 July 2021
  • Recognition of an administration in the Abu Dhabi Global Market under the Cross Border Insolvency Regulations 2006 (Re NMC Healthcare Ltd (in administration) [2021] EWHC 1806 (Ch))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Various companies originally incorporated in the UAE transferred their seats from the UAE to the Abu Dhabi Global Market. They then went into administration. The joint administrators applied for this administration to be recognised as main proceedings in England and Wales, pursuant to the Cross Border Insolvency Regulations 2006. The judge granted the application. This judgment sets out the various requirements that need to be satisfied for the court to make this type of recognition order. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

