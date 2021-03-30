Sign-in Help
Recent rulings reinforce US DOJ's global white collar reach

Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • The presumption against extraterritoriality
  • Wire fraud and honest services fraud
  • International money laundering
  • Key takeaways

Law360, Expert analysis: Recent US federal court decisions allowing minimum nexus to serve as a basis for US prosecution of white collar crimes occurring mainly abroad will facilitate the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) aggressive pursuit of foreign parties when the government believes that American victims or other national interests are at stake, say Kara Brockmeyer and Douglas Zolkind at Debevoise. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

