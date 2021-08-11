- Recent EU GDPR developments relevant for the life sciences sector
- EDPB Guidelines on the concept of controller and processor
- Roles of entities involved in several stages of processing
- Use of a standardised cloud storage service
- Joint controllership in the context of a health data analysis’ project
- DPAs between controllers and processors
- New international transfer SCCs
Article summary
Life Sciences analysis: Alexander Roussanov, partner, and Katerina Kostaridi, associate, at Arnold & Porter discuss the impact of the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) final guidelines 07/2021 on the concepts of controller and processor in the EU’s Regulation (EU) 2016/679, the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and the European Commission’s implementing decision on Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data outside the EEA pursuant to the EU GDPR on the life sciences sector.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.