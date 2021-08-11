menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Data protection and confidential information / Data protection and life sciences

Legal News

Recent EU GDPR developments relevant for the life sciences sector

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Recent EU GDPR developments relevant for the life sciences sector
  • EDPB Guidelines on the concept of controller and processor
  • Roles of entities involved in several stages of processing
  • Use of a standardised cloud storage service
  • Joint controllership in the context of a health data analysis’ project
  • DPAs between controllers and processors
  • New international transfer SCCs

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Alexander Roussanov, partner, and Katerina Kostaridi, associate, at Arnold & Porter discuss the impact of the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) final guidelines 07/2021 on the concepts of controller and processor in the EU’s Regulation (EU) 2016/679, the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and the European Commission’s implementing decision on Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data outside the EEA pursuant to the EU GDPR on the life sciences sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As