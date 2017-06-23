Recast Regulation on Insolvency—helpful resources

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: From 26 June 2017, the bulk of the provisions of the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 848/2015 come into force and replace the EC Regulation on Insolvency 1346/2000. We look at the helpful resources and materials available on LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency for R&I lawyers, including links to our updated ‘How to Guide’ for the INSOL Europe EC case register. or to read the full analysis.