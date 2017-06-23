Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate insolvency processes

Legal News

Recast Regulation on Insolvency—helpful resources

Recast Regulation on Insolvency—helpful resources
Published on: 23 June 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Recast Regulation on Insolvency—helpful resources
  • Effective date
  • Materials available on LexisPSL R&I
  • Effect of Brexit on the Recast Regulation
  • Updates to existing content
  • INSOL Europe: European Insolvency Regulation Case Register—guidance from other countries

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: From 26 June 2017, the bulk of the provisions of the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 848/2015 come into force and replace the EC Regulation on Insolvency 1346/2000. We look at the helpful resources and materials available on LexisPSL Restructuring & Insolvency for R&I lawyers, including links to our updated ‘How to Guide’ for the INSOL Europe EC case register. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More