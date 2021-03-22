Reasonableness, good faith and ‘the spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts (Westfields Homes Ltd v Keay Homes (Windrush))

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Where a development agreement requires ‘both parties [to act]…in good faith’, ‘reasonably’ and ‘in the spirit of the agreement’, how does the court give content to those obligations? Does one party’s refusal to permit the registration of a charge, needed to secure refinancing, amount to a breach? The court held that where the contract prescribed no basis for determining ‘the spirit of the agreement’, it would be interpreted as a reference to the parties’ shared aims in entering into the agreement, ascertained as part of the usual process of construction. As to the requirement to act reasonably, the court distinguished between situations where the contract left that to be determined objectively by the court, and those where it was left to one of the parties. The latter might be qualified by an implied Braganza duty to exercise the decision without being arbitrary, capricious or irrational. Written by Seb Oram, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or to read the full analysis.