Reasonable expectation of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The central issue on the appeal was whether, in general, a person under criminal investigation has a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of information relating to that investigation. In a unanimous judgment given by Lord Hamblen and Lord Stephens, the Supreme Court found that in general, a person does have such an expectation. However, the judgment is careful to emphasise that this was merely a ‘legitimate starting point’ para [144] and not a legal presumption. The question as to whether there is a reasonable expectation of privacy in relation to this category of information is fact sensitive and should be determined by an evaluation of all the circumstances of a case. The Supreme Court’s decision affirms almost a decade of first instance authority and will be especially welcomed by claimant lawyers. Written by Percy Preston, legal assistant at Brett Wilson LLP. or to read the full analysis.