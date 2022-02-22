LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Reasonable expectation of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)

Published on: 22 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Reasonable expectation of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The central issue on the appeal was whether, in general, a person under criminal investigation has a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of information relating to that investigation. In a unanimous judgment given by Lord Hamblen and Lord Stephens, the Supreme Court found that in general, a person does have such an expectation. However, the judgment is careful to emphasise that this was merely a ‘legitimate starting point’ para [144] and not a legal presumption. The question as to whether there is a reasonable expectation of privacy in relation to this category of information is fact sensitive and should be determined by an evaluation of all the circumstances of a case. The Supreme Court’s decision affirms almost a decade of first instance authority and will be especially welcomed by claimant lawyers. Written by Percy Preston, legal assistant at Brett Wilson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

