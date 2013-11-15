Sign-in Help
Legal News

Reasonable adjustment not required to assist employee's disabled relation (News, 15 November 2013)

Published on: 15 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Article 5 of the Equal Treatment Framework Directive 2000/78 provides that employers shall take appropriate measures, where needed in a particular case, to enable a person with a disability to have access to, participate in, or advance in employment, or to undergo training, unless such measures would impose a disproportionate burden on the employer. Article 5 is given effect to in England and Wales by the reasonable adjustments provisions of the Equality Act 2010. However, an employer is not required, by either Article 5 or the provisions of the Act, to make any adjustments for an employee who is not disabled in order to make it possible for a disabled person, with whom that employee is associated, but who is not an employee of that employer, to undertake training. EAT: Hainsworth v Ministry of Defence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

