LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences / Fraud

Legal News

Reality TV star and others acquitted as £3m fraud trial collapses

Published on: 18 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Reality TV star and others acquitted as £3m fraud trial collapses

Article summary

Law360, London: A former reality TV star and five other people were acquitted of fraud charges over an alleged £3m diamond scam on 15 October 2021 after the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) case collapsed mid-trial as it emerged that prosecutors had failed to disclose evidence to the defence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More