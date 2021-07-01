menu-search
Real time transcription of court hearings requires advance permission of the court (JR & B Farming Ltd v Hewitt)

Published on: 01 July 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: The court stated that court permission is required for real time transcription and recording of hearings and set out the rules and formalities that should be complied with to obtain the necessary court approval. The court outlined the legislation underpinning the rules on recording of court proceedings and the consequences of failure to comply with the rules. The court also gave guidance as to the appropriate procedures for transcribers to adopt as regards formalities, and as to the correct use of access links for court hearings. Written by Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

