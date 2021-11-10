Ready, set, plead—best practice guide for pre-action disclosure applications (Wang v Otaibi)

Article summary

This Chancery Court judgment provides a helpful audit of the current test for pre-action disclosure, following recent decisions elaborating on its individual elements. Mr Ashley Greenbank, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, discusses in detail the two-stage test and its application to the facts of this case, which concerned anticipated claims alleging dishonesty against professional advisors, as well as offering a range of practical insights and best practice pointers for disputes practitioners. Written by Natalie Todd, partner and Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP.