Home / Dispute Resolution / Evidence and disclosure / Pre-action disclosure/Norwich Pharmacal

Legal News

Ready, set, plead—best practice guide for pre-action disclosure applications (Wang v Otaibi)

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This Chancery Court judgment provides a helpful audit of the current test for pre-action disclosure, following recent decisions elaborating on its individual elements. Mr Ashley Greenbank, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, discusses in detail the two-stage test and its application to the facts of this case, which concerned anticipated claims alleging dishonesty against professional advisors, as well as offering a range of practical insights and best practice pointers for disputes practitioners. Written by Natalie Todd, partner and Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

