Re-shaping the UK Energy regime in an uncertain political landscape

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Energy analysis: Darren Spalding, partner, Kirsty Delaney, senior associate, and Adam Quigley, associate, at Bracewell discuss the provisions of UK’s Energy Security Bill (the Bill). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

