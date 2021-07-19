menu-search
Re-registered designs, line drawings and light fittings (Lutec v Roche)

Published on: 19 июля 2021
  Re-registered designs, line drawings and light fittings (Lutec v Roche)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

IP analysis: Following a trial that lasted just over an hour, David Stone, sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court, found that two of the defendants’ external light fittings infringed the claimants’ re-registered designs. This is an example of the UK courts dealing with re-registered designs which came into being when the UK left the EU-wide regime for design protection. This judgment shows that EU jurisprudence is still very much applicable in the field of design rights and no divergence between the two legal systems has emerged yet. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate at Fieldfisher LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

