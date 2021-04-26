Re-engagement: lack of capability, essential job requirements and filled vacancies (Kelly v PGA European Tour)

Article summary

Employment analysis: In an unfair dismissal case, in considering whether it is practicable to order re-engagement: (1) in cases where an employer alleges that it does not believe that the employee has the ability to perform the required role if re-engaged, the employer will need to establish (a) that it genuinely believes that, if re-engaged, the employee would not be able to perform the role to the requisite standard, and (b) that that belief is based on rational grounds; (2) if a particular requirement was genuinely designated as essential to a particular job, and it was accepted, or found, that the employee plainly did not meet it, it would usually be wrong for the tribunal, based on its own view, to hold that, despite this, re-engagement to that role was nevertheless practicable; and (3) a tribunal is required to consider, amongst other matters, whether there is other comparable or suitable employment available at the date of the remedies hearing date; it is not required to consider vacancies which had arisen but had been filled prior to the remedies hearing, according to the Court of Appeal. or to read the full analysis.