Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Legal News

Re-engagement: lack of capability, essential job requirements and filled vacancies (Kelly v PGA European Tour)

Re-engagement: lack of capability, essential job requirements and filled vacancies (Kelly v PGA European Tour)
Published on: 26 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Re-engagement: lack of capability, essential job requirements and filled vacancies (Kelly v PGA European Tour)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • The decision of the EAT
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In an unfair dismissal case, in considering whether it is practicable to order re-engagement: (1) in cases where an employer alleges that it does not believe that the employee has the ability to perform the required role if re-engaged, the employer will need to establish (a) that it genuinely believes that, if re-engaged, the employee would not be able to perform the role to the requisite standard, and (b) that that belief is based on rational grounds; (2) if a particular requirement was genuinely designated as essential to a particular job, and it was accepted, or found, that the employee plainly did not meet it, it would usually be wrong for the tribunal, based on its own view, to hold that, despite this, re-engagement to that role was nevertheless practicable; and (3) a tribunal is required to consider, amongst other matters, whether there is other comparable or suitable employment available at the date of the remedies hearing date; it is not required to consider vacancies which had arisen but had been filled prior to the remedies hearing, according to the Court of Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Precedents
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Precedents
View More