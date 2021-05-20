menu-search
Re-determination of the ‘lost years’ claim in mesothelioma case (Head v Culver Heating)

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Re-determination of the ‘lost years’ claim in mesothelioma case (Head v Culver Heating)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The outcome
  • The evidence
  • The nature of ‘income received’
  • The deceased’s living expenses
  • Interest
  • Part 36
    • More...

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: In Head v Culver Heating Co Ltd, Mrs Head successfully appealed against a finding that no award should be made in respect of the lost years claim. Jon Andrews, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon, looks at the High Court’s re-determination of the lost years claim following the Court of Appeal’s judgment in January 2021. As people increasingly seek retirement income by way of investing in properties jointly owned by spouses, there are undoubtedly some interesting points to consider in this case. Written by Jon Andrews, principal lawyer, at Slater and Gordon. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

