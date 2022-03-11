LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Parties and their representatives

Legal News

Re-assessing the court’s power to remove litigation friends (Shirazi v Susa)

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Re-assessing the court’s power to remove litigation friends (Shirazi v Susa)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Legal test
  • Evidence
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this case, the High Court considered the legal test in an application under CPR 21.7 to remove a litigation friend. The court held that the starting point was the criteria in CPR 21.3(4), and a distinction was drawn between Court of Protection and CPR cases on litigation friends, with the former now relegated to the status of guidance in such applications. While the court continues to retain an unlimited jurisdiction to remove litigation friends even if the criteria in CPR 21.3(4) is satisfied, it was considered that the power would in practice almost never be exercised. In practice, this case has narrowed the scope to bring such applications. Practitioners representing litigation friends should be conscious at all stages in ensuring that the litigation friend satisfies the CPR 21.3(4) criteria, with this case highlighting and demonstrating the weight accorded by the court to the solicitors’ witness statements in such applications. Written by Jian Jun Liew, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More