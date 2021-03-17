Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Financial crime / Financial crime—market abuse

Legal News

RBS sued as currency investor firm targets more banks

RBS sued as currency investor firm targets more banks
Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • RBS sued as currency investor firm targets more banks

Article summary

Law360, London: Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS) has become the latest bank to be sued by a British currency investment firm over allegations that its traders manipulated foreign exchange markets for profit, in the company’s expanding litigation over trade front-running. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More