RBS PPI cutoff challenge heads to UK’s highest court

Published on: 05 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The highest court in Britain has decided to hear an appeal against the legal time limit for lodging claims over wrongly sold payment protection insurance (PPI) against credit card providers in a case that has wide implications for thousands of claims passing through the courts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

