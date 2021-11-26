LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Rates of SMP, SSP, Maternity Allowance etc to be increased in April 2022

Published on: 26 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Rates of SMP, SSP, Maternity Allowance etc to be increased in April 2022
  • What are the proposed new rates?
Employment analysis: According to a Written Statement to Parliament by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and proposals set out in a Department for Work and Pensions Policy Paper, on 11 April 2022: (1) the rates for Statutory Maternity Pay, Statutory Paternity Pay, Statutory Adoption Pay, Statutory Shared Parental Pay, Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay and Maternity Allowance will all increase from £151.97 to £156.66 per week, and (2) the rate for Statutory Sick Pay will increase from £96.35 to £99.35 per week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

