- Rates of SMP, SSP, Maternity Allowance etc to be increased in April 2022
- What are the proposed new rates?
Article summary
Employment analysis: According to a Written Statement to Parliament by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and proposals set out in a Department for Work and Pensions Policy Paper, on 11 April 2022: (1) the rates for Statutory Maternity Pay, Statutory Paternity Pay, Statutory Adoption Pay, Statutory Shared Parental Pay, Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay and Maternity Allowance will all increase from £151.97 to £156.66 per week, and (2) the rate for Statutory Sick Pay will increase from £96.35 to £99.35 per week.
