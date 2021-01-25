Sign-in Help
Rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity

Published on: 25 January 2021
Local Government analysis: In response to requests to advise on the legal position in relation to testing for coronavirus (COVID-19), especially as testing (a) starts to be more generally available and (b) is increasingly being rolled out as mandatory in certain settings, Neil Allen, Katharine Scott, Alexander Ruck Keene, Nicola Kohn, Vikram Sachdeva and Victoria Butler-Cole of the Court of Protection team at 39 Essex Chambers have published two rapid response guidance notes covering mental capacity, vaccination and testing for coronavirus. They provide a general discussion, as opposed to legal advice on the facts of individual cases, primarily regarding the position in England in relation to those aged 18 and above. Specific advice should be sought in respect of Wales and those under 18. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

