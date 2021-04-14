Sign-in Help
R v Hawkins, Dixon & MPM North West Ltd—aspects of gross negligence manslaughter

Published on: 14 April 2021
Corporate Crime analysis: Defendants facing gross negligence manslaughter charges (GNM) in the context of accidents at work should be alert to the prosecution’s duty properly to set out its case and to prove each and every element of the offence. Christopher Adams, barrister at Henderson Chambers, reflects on the key issues arising from a recent, successful, defence of GNM charges following a workplace fatal accident. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

