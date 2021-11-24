R&D expenditure not subsidised by clients (Quinn v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Quinn (London) Ltd v HMRC the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) decided, in principle, that the company was not prevented from claiming relief for research and development (R&D) costs under the scheme for SMEs. Specifically, the tribunal rejected HMRC’s argument that the expenditure was subsidised by the company’s clients
