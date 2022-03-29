LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Quistclose trust and return of monies paid over (Prickly Bay v BAICO)

Published on: 29 March 2022
Private Client analysis: The Privy Council considered whether in circumstances in which a sum of money was paid which was, on the case of the appellant intended to be used for the purpose of payment in two years’ time of an amount which would then have become due and payable to a third party, and where the Respondent had given a guarantee that this sum would be duly paid, a Quistclose trust arose. The court considered whether in such circumstances the paying party, Mrs. Lee, retained the beneficial right and title to the relevant monies, and BAICO, having failed to pay under the guarantee was liable to return the monies to her under the principles of a Quistclose trust. The Privy Council determined that no such trust arose. The case is of importance to practitioners in that it contains a detailed exposition of the principles that are required for a Quistclose trust to arise. Written by Chris Bryden, barrister, at 4 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

