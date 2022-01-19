Questions of compensation for ‘non-material' EU GDPR damage land at Court of Justice

Article summary

MLex: The conditions for awarding compensation for ‘non-material damage’ for violations of EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) have come before EU judges following separate disputes in Germany over data breaches at an electronics store and a health insurance fund. The cases come on top of several years of debate over what claimants must prove to receive compensation for EU GDPR infringements. or to read the full analysis.