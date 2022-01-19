LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Questions of compensation for ‘non-material' EU GDPR damage land at Court of Justice

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: The conditions for awarding compensation for ‘non-material damage’ for violations of EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) have come before EU judges following separate disputes in Germany over data breaches at an electronics store and a health insurance fund. The cases come on top of several years of debate over what claimants must prove to receive compensation for EU GDPR infringements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

