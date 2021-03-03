Sign-in Help
Freezing injunctions

Questioning the ledger—cross-examination on cryptoassets (JSC Commercial Bank Privatbank v Kolomoisky)

Published on: 03 March 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: A recent judgment in these well-known proceedings focused on cross-examination as relief in support of freezing orders and reviewed existing case law to identify the better test and rationale for the granting of this relief. This judgment will be helpful to fraud litigators and crypto enthusiasts in particular, as it sets out practical steps an applicant ought to take before applying to cross-examine a defendant, as well as analysing the nature of a Bitcoin-related property right. Written by Natalie Todd, partner, and Anastasia Tropsha, trainee, at PCB Litigation LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

