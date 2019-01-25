Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Q&As / Q&As

Legal News

Question of the week: when making a data subject access request to a law firm, is a client entitled to copies of the firm’s own internal communications relating to allegations of negligence by the client against the firm? Is the answer the same for a client complaint rather than an actual or potential claim?

Question of the week: when making a data subject access request to a law firm, is a client entitled to copies of the firm’s own internal communications relating to allegations of negligence by the client against the firm? Is the answer the same for a client complaint rather than an actual or potential claim?
Published on: 25 January 2019
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Question of the week: when making a data subject access request to a law firm, is a client entitled to copies of the firm’s own internal communications relating to allegations of negligence by the client against the firm? Is the answer the same for a client complaint rather than an actual or potential claim?

Article summary

This week’s question of the week is when making a data subject access request to a law firm, is a client entitled to copies of the firm’s own internal communications relating to allegations of negligence by the client against the firm? Is the answer the same for a client complaint rather than an actual or potential claim? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More