Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Q&As / Q&As

Legal News

Question of the week: when a solicitor instructs counsel to appear at a hearing and advise generally in respect of a matter, should the barrister be considered a processor, a controller or a joint controller (along with the solicitor) of the data?

Question of the week: when a solicitor instructs counsel to appear at a hearing and advise generally in respect of a matter, should the barrister be considered a processor, a controller or a joint controller (along with the solicitor) of the data?
Published on: 18 May 2018
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Question of the week: when a solicitor instructs counsel to appear at a hearing and advise generally in respect of a matter, should the barrister be considered a processor, a controller or a joint controller (along with the solicitor) of the data?

Article summary

This week’s Question of the Week is a when a solicitor instructs counsel to appear at a hearing and advise generally in respect of a matter, should the barrister be considered a processor, a controller or a joint controller (along with the solicitor) of the data?? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More