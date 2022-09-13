LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Question of the week: What is the legal basis for HM Treasury Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) annual frozen assets review, and are OFSI requests for information mandatory or voluntary?

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

This Q&A sets out the legal basis for HM Treasury Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) annual frozen assets review, and whether you must comply with OFSI requests for information.

