Question of the week: what is the difference between a ‘commonly used electronic format’ and a ‘structured, commonly used, machine readable and interoperable’ format when responding to data subject rights?

Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The right of access
  • The right to data portability
  • What are the key differences?

Article summary

This week’s question of the week is what is the difference between a ‘commonly used electronic format’ and a ‘structured, commonly used, machine readable and interoperable’ format when responding to data subject rights? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

