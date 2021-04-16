Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Q&As / Q&As

Legal News

Question of the week: what constitutes ‘conveyancing’ under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017? Would secured lending where there is no change of title fall under ‘conveyancing’ as above?

Question of the week: what constitutes ‘conveyancing’ under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017? Would secured lending where there is no change of title fall under ‘conveyancing’ as above?
Published on: 16 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Question of the week: what constitutes ‘conveyancing’ under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017? Would secured lending where there is no change of title fall under ‘conveyancing’ as above?

Article summary

This week’s question of the week is what constitutes ‘conveyancing’ under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017? Would secured lending where there is no change of title fall under ‘conveyancing’ as above? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More